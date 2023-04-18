District Bar Association protests arrest of Kapurthala advocate

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, April 17

The District Bar Association (DBA) today abstained from work to protest the arrest of a Kapurthala advocate by the National Investigating Agency (NIA) and Punjab Police.

The litigants had to face great difficulties as no work was initiated in any court and their cases were adjourned.

Addressing the media, Varinder Singh Dhillon, president of the DBA, said it was unfortunate that a lawyer from Kapurthala was arrested by the Punjab Police and NIA only because he made a post on Facebook regarding pro-Khalistan activist Amritpal.

He said nowadays no one can express his or her views on social media platforms and alleged immediate action is taken against anyone who speaks against the government.

Dhillon alleged the agencies of the Central and state governments have been committing atrocities and implicating critics in false cases.