District Bar Association protests arrest of Kapurthala advocate

Fatehgarh Sahib, April 17
The District Bar Association (DBA) today abstained from work to protest the arrest of a Kapurthala advocate by the National Investigating Agency (NIA) and Punjab Police.
The litigants had to face great difficulties as no work was initiated in any court and their cases were adjourned.
Addressing the media, Varinder Singh Dhillon, president of the DBA, said it was unfortunate that a lawyer from Kapurthala was arrested by the Punjab Police and NIA only because he made a post on Facebook regarding pro-Khalistan activist Amritpal.
He said nowadays no one can express his or her views on social media platforms and alleged immediate action is taken against anyone who speaks against the government.
Dhillon alleged the agencies of the Central and state governments have been committing atrocities and implicating critics in false cases.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court begins hearing arguments on pleas seeking legal validation of same-sex marriages
The case is being heard by a five-judge Constitution bench c...
Climber Baljeet Kaur found alive a day after she went missing on Mt Annapurna in Nepal
An aerial search mission was initiated on Tuesday morning on...
California gurdwara shooting: Police arrest 17 men with machine gun, AK-47 in possession
Two of the people arrested are mafia members who are 'wanted...
Video: What led to rivalry in California’s ‘mini Punjab’s’ Sikh community where ‘brothers are fighting against brothers’
17 men have been arrested from California's Sikh community w...
Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan appointed acting Chief Justice of Himachal Pradesh High Court
Law Minister Kiren Rijiju tweets to this effect