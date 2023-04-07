District BJP unit celebrates party’s 44th foundation day

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, April 6

The district unit of the Bhartiya Janata Party today celebrated the 43rd foundation day of the party by organising a function at Bhatti Farm House, Sirhind, under the leadership of district president Didar Singh Bhatti.

A large number of BJP workers attended the event.

Addressing the gathering, Bhatti said the BJP had become the biggest political party of the world under the leadership of Narendra Modi and JP Nadda. He said the party was in power in most states of the country and was being run as per the aspirations of the people.

Highlighting the biographies of Syama Prasad Mukherjee and Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay, he said both of them spent their lives maintaining the unity and integrity of the party.