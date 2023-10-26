District count of dengue cases reaches 700; two deaths so far

Tribune News Service

Patiala, October 25

The number of cases of dengue in the district has reached 693, which is already slightly higher than last season. It is a result of heavy rainfall that came in earlier this year. Additionally, the region is witnessing the spread of the severest form of dengue type 2, which causes many complications.

An epidemiologist, Sumeet Singh said 27 new cases of dengue had been recorded today. He said the Civil Surgeon Office had sent 10 samples of dengue cases for lab testing (gene sequencing) to PGI. “They found the type-2 variant in all 10 of them. The same variant is present almost everywhere in North India,” he said.

He added dengue type 2 is the severest form of this virus. The rate of complications such as brain haemorrhage and shock syndrome, among others is the highest in this type of dengue. Also, another threat during the monsoon season is repeated exposure to dengue, which may result in more complications for the patient.

He further said, “During checks at various places here, we still find dengue larvae in water coolers among many other places. Residents should make sure to keep their surroundings clean and drain out stagnant water on a regular basis.” The health department has recorded two deaths due to dengue this season so far. “Two other deaths are being audited, wherein doctors are reviewing their medical records. As of now, 13 people are hospitalised for treatment for the same,” Sumeet said.

