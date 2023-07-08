District hospitals told to set up dengue wards

Tribune News Service

Patiala, July 7

The Health Department has ordered creation of dengue wards at government health institutions in the district.

Dengue wards will be set up at 11 hospitals, including the Government Rajindra Hospital and Mata Kaushalya Hospital. The wards will have a total of 86 beds.

Civil Surgeon Raminder Kaur, in a notification to heads of all hospitals in the district, said there was a need for these wards in view of the dengue season. She directed them to ensure availability of beds at their hospitals for dengue patients.

Thirty beds will be reserved for dengue patients at Government Rajindra Hospital, 12 at Mata Kaushalya Hospital, six each at the civil hospitals in Nabha and Samana, eight at the Rajpura civil hospital and four each at community health centres at Dudan Sadan, Bhadson, Tripuri, Patran, Ghanaur and Model Town.

Meanwhile, district health teams checked over 30,000 premises for dengue larvae as part of its weekly dry day drive today. As many as 427 larvae were detected and destroyed during the campaign. Notices were issued to the owners of the premises where the larvae were found.