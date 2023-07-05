District Legal Services Authority, Patiala, team visits jails

Tribune News Service

Patiala, July 4

Representatives of the District Legal Services Authority, Patiala, today visited the Central Jail, Patiala, and Open Air Jail, Nabha.

Manni Arora, Chief Judicial Magistrate-cum-Secretary, District Legal Services Authority, Patiala, talked to jail inmates about their grievances and problems. The Jail Superintendent and other officers were instructed to ensure timely redress of their grievances and to pay special attention towards their health and medical care.

The officials also informed the jail inmates about their rights and the concept of plea bargaining.

An eye camp was also organised at the Open Air Jail, Nabha, in collaboration with the Health Department and the jail administration. Thirty inmates were examined.

The DLSA also organised a stitching training camp at Central Jail in collaboration with the Anti-Corruption Crime Prevention, Oriented Policing Society.