District pegs road infrastructure loss due to floods at Rs 55 cr

Tribune News Service

Patiala, July 28

The district has witnessed an estimated infrastructural loss of Rs 55 crore due to floods.

As many as 365 roads in Patiala district were damaged. Besides, there were around 50 breaches in the Tangri and Ghaggar rivers in Fatehgarh Sahib and Patiala districts.

The district administration has demanded funds from the state government to carry out the repair works.

The Drainage Department has prepared rough estimates of about Rs 10 crore for the Patiala division, which includes Fatehgarh Sahib. Officials said they had identified 50 breaches in both Tangri and Ghaggar rivers, of which seven had been repaired (three of Tangri and four of Ghaggar).

The district administration on the other hand has identified damage to 365 roads and a loss of estimated Rs 55 crore.

Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney said the administration ordered various departments to share the progress of repair works on a daily basis. She also directed the SDMs to oversee the repair works.

Meanwhile, the district administration has also sought funds for the repair works from the state government. The DC said the roads and other infrastructure would be permanently repaired with the help of funds from the government.

Meanwhile, the Devigarh-Pehowa road caved in at several places today.

