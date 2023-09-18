District receives 34-mm rainfall

Tribune News Service

Patiala, September 17

The district received 34-mm rainfall on Sunday morning, which led to a drop in temperatures in the region. The region witnessed a maximum temperature of 30° C and minimum temperature of 24° C.

Rainwater accumulated on roads and colonies adjacent to the level crossings 23 and 24, Polo Ground, at Jagtar Nagar, Sewak Colony, Lehal, Tripuri market, Model Town and Police Lines in the city. Rainwater entered a few houses in low-lying areas.

Chief Agriculture Officer Gurnam Singh said, “The temperature during the night has been reduced to 21° C. It is expected to remain 32° C during the coming days, which is beneficial for the paddy crop.”

He added, “Had the region not received any rain, the crop would have ripened at a higher temperature, resulting in a decreased yield.”

He said the farmers need not worry due to the rainfall.