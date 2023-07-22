District reports 7 dengue cases, dept holds drive

Patiala, July 21
As many as seven cases of dengue have been reported in the district. The Health Department said they have checked 30,812 households in Patiala during a drive to check dengue larvae in the district today.
The drive was carried out at Darshan Colony, Bindra Colony, Jujhar Nagar, Kartar Park Colony, Atma Ram Kumar Sabha School, Tobha Dhyana, Ganga Vihar and Safabadi Gate of the city.
Civil Surgeon Dr Raminder Kaur said the teams destroyed the larvae at 607 places. She added that a total of seven cases have been reported in the district during this season. She added that mosquito breeding could lead to spike in cases due to accumulation of rainwater in low-lying areas. District Epidemiologist Dr Sumeet Singh said residents should get themselves checked at hospitals in case of symptoms .
