Divers, boat pressed into service to trace youths swept away in canal

The police have pressed private divers into service to trace the two youths who went missing on Sunday evening while swimming in the Bhakra canal.

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The two went missing after they jumped into the canal in Patiala during a dare, while three of their friends were rescued by divers.

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The police said five friends had gone to the canal along the Nabha road and made a bet to swim under the siphon net.

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The police have deployed divers and are also using a boat to trace the youngsters, as the water current has become strong following heavy rainfall in the catchment areas.

All five were caught in the strong currents and began drowning. Hearing their cries, bystanders and divers rushed in and managed to save three, while two were swept away. The missing youths have been identified as Karamjit Karma and Simranjit Singh.

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Karamjit was the only son of his mother, while Simranjit worked as a daily-wage labourer to support his family. Rescue teams and divers are continuing the search. The police said efforts were on to locate the bodies and an investigation was underway.