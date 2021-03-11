Divisional Commissioner reviews law & order in Patiala district

Tribune News Service

Patiala, June 2

Patiala Divisional Commissioner Chander Gaind, at a meeting with Inspector General of Police (Patiala Range) Mukhwinder Singh Chhina, Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney and SSP Deepak Pareek, reviewed the law and order situation in the district today.

The Divisional Commissioner discussed in-depth about the law and order situation and said no mischievous element should be allowed to take law into his own hands. He appealed to the people to support the civil and police administration in maintaining mutual brotherhood and peace in the society.

IG Mukhwinder Singh Chhina said in view of the current situation, people should remain vigilant and report any suspicious person or object to the police immediately. He appealed to the people not to believe in rumours and get confirmation from administrative authorities about any information that seemed illogical and untrue.

Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney said strict action would be taken against those who misuse social media to promote dissonance in the society.

SSP Deepak Pareek said the police had made strong security arrangements in the district and those violating the law and order situation would not be spared.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Gurpreet Singh Thind, SDMs Dr Ismat Vijay Singh, Charanjit Singh, Sanjeev Kumar, Kannu Garg and Navdeep Kumar were also present during the meeting.