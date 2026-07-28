Divisive forces can never succeed in Punjab as people celebrate every festival together: Bhagwant Mann

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday reiterated the firm commitment of the state government to preserve the hard-earned peace, communal harmony, brotherhood and amity in the state.

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During the ‘Ek Sham Shiv Ke Naam’ programme in Patiala, the Chief Minister said the Punjab government is working tirelessly for the welfare of every section of society and is committed to building an egalitarian society where people of all faiths live together with mutual respect and harmony.

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Addressing the gathering of devotees, Mann said, “Punjab is a fertile land where every seed can germinate except the seed of hatred. The bond of unity in our state is strong because people celebrate every festival together. Our government is working tirelessly for the welfare of every religion while respecting all faiths equally.”

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The Chief Minister stated, “It is an honour to come to this place, which has always been very close to my heart, and participate in this sacred event. I feel immense pride in being here among all of you and sharing the message of humanity, unity and love. I am happy to see such a large gathering participating in this programme.”

Highlighting the initiatives taken by his government for public welfare, the Chief Minister said, “Keeping public convenience as our top priority, we have shut down 19 toll plazas, resulting in savings of nearly Rs 70 lakh every day for the common people. More than 68,000 government jobs have been provided to the youth in a completely transparent manner. Around 90% of households are receiving free electricity, farmers are getting power supply during the daytime, nearly 44,000 kilometres of roads are being constructed, and the canal irrigation system has been strengthened to ensure there is no shortage of canal water for agriculture.”

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Referring to the Mawan Dheeyan Satkar Yojana, Mann noted, “From July 1, women have started receiving financial assistance directly in their bank accounts. Under this, every eligible woman receives Rs 1,000 per month, while women belonging to the Scheduled Castes receive Rs 1,500 per month. On August 1 also, the funds will be transferred directly into their bank accounts. Women who are already receiving social security pensions will also be eligible under the scheme.”