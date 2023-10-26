DLSA holds rally against drugs in Fatehgarh Sahib

Fatehgarh Sahib, October 25
The District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) took out an awareness rally against drug abuse here today.
District and Sessions Judge-cum-DLSA Chairman Arun Gupta Gupta, along with Deputy
Commissioner Parneet Shergill and SSP Dr Ravjot Grewal, led the rally. The march, which started from the District Courts Complex, passed through main public offices. Judicial officers, cops, court staff and a large number of school students participated in the event.
Participants carried banners, placards and distributed pamphlets against substance misuse. All participants were administered oath to spread the message of saying ‘No to drugs’ to every nook and corner of the district.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israel-Hamas conflict: Israeli forces conduct 2nd ground raid into Gaza, US jets strike targets in Syria
Palestinian death toll soars past 7,000 as Israel prepares f...
Canada says it expects to process only half of Indian visa applications by Dec 2023
Immigration Minister Marc Miller says there are now only fiv...
Tata Group to manufacture iPhones in India as Wistron approves $125 million sale
The plant of Wistron is located near Bengaluru
ED raids Chandigarh-based pharma company, promoters in money-laundering case
Conducts searches on 17 premises in Delhi, Mumbai, Chandigar...
South Africa all but pip Pakistan out of World Cup with narrow win
This is S Africa’s first WC win against Pakistan since the 1...