DLSA holds rally against drugs in Fatehgarh Sahib

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, October 25

The District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) took out an awareness rally against drug abuse here today.

District and Sessions Judge-cum-DLSA Chairman Arun Gupta Gupta, along with Deputy

Commissioner Parneet Shergill and SSP Dr Ravjot Grewal, led the rally. The march, which started from the District Courts Complex, passed through main public offices. Judicial officers, cops, court staff and a large number of school students participated in the event.

Participants carried banners, placards and distributed pamphlets against substance misuse. All participants were administered oath to spread the message of saying ‘No to drugs’ to every nook and corner of the district.

