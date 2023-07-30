DLSA holds seminar

Fatehgarh Sahib: The District Legal Services Authority organised an awareness seminar under the leadership of its Chairman-cum-District Sessions Judge Arun Gupta on Saturday to prevent incidents of exploitation of women at workplaces. In his address, the District and Sessions Judge said it was necessary for an institution with 10 or more employees to constitute an internal grievance committee having four members. He said it was mandatory that there should be two women members and the chairperson of the committee should also be a woman.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
CBI lodges Manipur video case FIR; Oppn MPs visit Kuki, Meitei camps
India’s image hit, says Adhir Ranjan | Anurag asks delegates...
10 cops injured as protest against Manipur incident turns violent in Maharashtra’s Nashik
Thousands of young men take part in protest march
ISRO successfully places seven Singaporean satellites into intended orbit
Today's mission comes after the much-awaited Chandrayaan-3 l...
BJP infuses new blood into central team with eye on Assembly, Lok Sabha polls
OBC Muslim face, leaders with ground connect on list of 38
Heavy rain, flooding likely in region on Aug 2-3: Met Dept
Punjab girdawari by Aug 15