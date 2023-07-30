DLSA holds seminar

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib: The District Legal Services Authority organised an awareness seminar under the leadership of its Chairman-cum-District Sessions Judge Arun Gupta on Saturday to prevent incidents of exploitation of women at workplaces. In his address, the District and Sessions Judge said it was necessary for an institution with 10 or more employees to constitute an internal grievance committee having four members. He said it was mandatory that there should be two women members and the chairperson of the committee should also be a woman.

