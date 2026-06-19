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Home / Patiala / Doctors’ body serves legal notice on officials over arrears, pension

Doctors’ body serves legal notice on officials over arrears, pension

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Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 06:05 AM Jun 19, 2026 IST
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Alleging undue delay in the release of arrears under the Sixth Punjab Pay Commission and arbitrary stalling of pensions, the Pensioner Doctors’ Association, Punjab, has served legal notices on senior state government functionaries, including the Finance Secretary.

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In a joint statement, association president DC Sharma, senior vice-president DS Bhullar and finance secretary SB Pandhi said pensions of several retired doctors had been stalled on “flimsy grounds”, particularly due to the non-submission of digital life certificates.

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The association alleged that many pensioners had submitted the required certificates more than once, yet their pensions had been withheld by the government.

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Objection to mid-term digital certificates

It objected to the government’s demand for a mid-term digital life certificate, arguing that pensioners submit life certificates annually during October and November.

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Bhullar has served a legal notice on the Finance Secretary and the health authorities over the matter, contending that the additional requirement of digital life certificates had caused unnecessary hardships to elderly pensioners.

The association also expressed concerns over the non-payment of arrears under the Sixth Punjab Pay Commission.

Referring to a liquidation plan submitted by the Punjab Government before the Punjab and Haryana High Court in a contempt case, the association said those who retired after 2016 were to receive arrears for the period from January 1, 2016, to June 30, 2021, in 32 monthly instalments beginning April 2026.

However, the association claimed that hardly any retired doctor had received the first instalment due in April, while the subsequent instalments for May and June were also pending.

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