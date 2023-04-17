Dr Ambedkar’s contribution highlighted

Fatehgarh Sahib, April 16
To mark the Ambedkar Jayanti, the Rastriya Valmiki Sabha in collaboration with the Bharatiya Janata Party organised a seminar on his contribution towards the nation. District president of BJP-cum-former MLA Didar Singh Bhatti was the chief guest and national chairman of the sabha Kuldeep Sahota presided over the event.
Bhatti said Dr Ambedkar was a great scholar and his services to the country will always be remembered. Bhatti said it is due to his efforts that the dalits and the weaker sections of the society enjoy equal status in society.
Sahota urged the state government to release the scholarship amounts of the SC students.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Bathinda firing case solved, Army guard killed 4 jawans; police say ‘motive is personal, indicating harassment of physical nature’
The Army jawans were killed in their sleep in the firing whi...
11 die of heatstroke at 'Maharashtra Bhushan' award function in Navi Mumbai
Home Minister Amit Shah conferred the award to social reform...
2 ex-judges, former DGP on probe panel
Shooters wanted name in crime: FIR
9-hour grilling, CBI asks Kejriwal 56 questions
Case fake, ploy to defame me, claims CM | AAP leaders stage ...