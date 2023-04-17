Dr Ambedkar’s contribution highlighted

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, April 16

To mark the Ambedkar Jayanti, the Rastriya Valmiki Sabha in collaboration with the Bharatiya Janata Party organised a seminar on his contribution towards the nation. District president of BJP-cum-former MLA Didar Singh Bhatti was the chief guest and national chairman of the sabha Kuldeep Sahota presided over the event.

Bhatti said Dr Ambedkar was a great scholar and his services to the country will always be remembered. Bhatti said it is due to his efforts that the dalits and the weaker sections of the society enjoy equal status in society.

Sahota urged the state government to release the scholarship amounts of the SC students.