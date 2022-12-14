Dr Dalbir Kaur assumes charge as Patiala Civil Surgeon

Patiala, December 13
Dr Dalbir Kaur took over the charge of Civil Surgeon here today. The orders for the same were issued on Tuesday. She is the fifth officer to be appointed as the Civil Surgeon since April.
Dalbir said she would render her services with sincerity and would work hard to provide health services to the residents of the district. “The problems of people visiting the hospital will be addressed on priority,” she said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Bones found in Mehrauli forest area belong to Shraddha Walkar, DNA matches with that of her father
The police had recovered 13 bone pieces from the area while ...
Issue of vacancies in higher judiciary will linger till new system put in place: Kiren Rijiju
Replying to questions in the Upper House of Parliament, the ...
Mastermind of Rs 30-crore heist Vikas Lagarpuria arrested near Delhi-Gurugram border
Two doctors, a Delhi policeman and a Haryana IPS officer are...
'Hosting Osama bin Laden...', India's sharp response to Pakistan's Bhutto after 'Kashmir remark' in UN
Bhutto said Pakistan firmly believes that major security pro...
Nirav Modi loses bid to appeal against extradition in UK Supreme Court
Last month, the 51-year-old diamantaire had lost an appeal o...