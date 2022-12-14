Dr Dalbir Kaur assumes charge as Patiala Civil Surgeon

Tribune News Service

Patiala, December 13

Dr Dalbir Kaur took over the charge of Civil Surgeon here today. The orders for the same were issued on Tuesday. She is the fifth officer to be appointed as the Civil Surgeon since April.

Dalbir said she would render her services with sincerity and would work hard to provide health services to the residents of the district. “The problems of people visiting the hospital will be addressed on priority,” she said.