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Home / Patiala / Draft electoral rolls for 28 Patiala MC wards to be published on October 14

Draft electoral rolls for 28 Patiala MC wards to be published on October 14

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Kulwinder Sandhu
Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 05:39 AM Oct 13, 2026 IST
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The State Election Commission will announce the poll schedule in consultation with the judicial monitoring committee.
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The district election authorities will publish draft electoral rolls for 28 wards of the Patiala Municipal Corporation on October 14, initiating the process for fresh elections ordered by the Supreme Court following irregularities in the 2024 civic polls.

According to a schedule issued by the Additional Deputy Commissioner (Panchayati Raj)-cum-Deputy District Electoral Officer of Patiala district, the claims and objections can be filed from October 15 to 23. The authorities will dispose of these by October 31, while the final electoral rolls are scheduled to be published on November 3.

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The revision exercise covers 28 of the civic body’s 60 wards. The eligible voters will be able to verify their entries and seek corrections during the stipulated time period. The authorities have directed the officials concerned to publicise the schedule to ensure that voters get an opportunity to check their particulars.

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The revision of electoral rolls is a key step towards the fresh polls. The formal election schedule will be announced after the constitution of a judicial monitoring committee, as directed by the apex court.

On October 7, the Supreme Court ordered fresh elections in 28 MC wards after a fact-finding commission headed by Justice Nirmaljit Kaur (retired) established irregularities in the 2024 civic elections.

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The affected wards scheduled for re-elections are 1, 4, 6, 12, 14, 16, 22, 26, 28, 32, 33, 34, 36, 37, 38, 40, 41, 43, 44, 45, 46, 48, 50, 51, 52, 53, 55 and 57 of the Patiala civic body.

The apex court has directed that the entire re-election process, from the issuance of the election notification to the declaration of results, be completed within six weeks under close judicial oversight.

Due to the tight timeline issued by the SC, the district authorities have sprung into action to complete the process for the revision of the electoral rolls.

The Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court in the next couple of days will appoint a judicial monitoring committee headed by a retired High Court judge to supervise the process and ensure compliance with the apex court’s directions. The Chief Justice will also nominate a few senior members of the High Court Bar as local commissioners to observe crucial stages of the elections, including the filing and scrutiny of nomination papers, allotment of election symbols and polling. These proceedings will be videographed in the presence of the observers.

The State Election Commission will announce the poll schedule in consultation with the judicial monitoring committee. Keeping in view of the date of publication of the electoral rolls, the polling is likely to be conducted in the second or third week of November this year.

It may be mentioned that the judicial safeguards are aimed at ensuring transparency and preventing a recurrence of the alleged violations that marred the previous election process.

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