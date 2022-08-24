Dream come true: At chance meet, student gets to be DC

Tribune News Service

Patiala, August 23

It was a dream come true for Harman Singh when Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney let him sit in her chair.

Harman, a student of Class IX at Government High School, Nardu, had gone to meet the DC along with his classmates. As soon as he expressed his desire to become a DC in future, Sawhney asked him to sit in her chair.

The DC’s gesture came as a surprise to Harman.

Notably, around 39 students of Classes IX and X of the school, along with their teachers Surbhi Gupta and Harpal Singh, had visited the District Employment and Enterprises Bureau to seek career guidance today. During the visit, the students expressed a desire to meet the DC.

While interacting with students, Sawhney asked them about their career plans. When his turn came, Harman said he dreamt of becoming a DC.

During the interaction, Sawhney told students to dream big in life and take the help of teachers and parents to give wings to their dreams. At the end, she gave her best wishes to students to achieve success and soar high in future endeavours.

SDM Dr Ismat Vijay Singh was also present on the occasion.