Drive against child labour gets underway in Fatehgarh Sahib

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, June 3

As per the orders of the Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), the month of June is being observed as the “Stop Child Labour Month”.

While presiding over a meeting of the District Labour Task Force Committee here today, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Anuprita Johal said an action plan has been prepared under the initiative to prevent child labour in the district. She said any shopkeeper, person or parent who is found employing children for labour work should be charged and legal action should be taken.