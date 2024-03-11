Drive against drugs, police rope in activists

Our Correspondent

Malerkotla, March 10

Malerkotla district police has emerged pioneer in combating menace of drug abuse by roping in office bearers and activists of sports associations of the region.

Besides dedicating their events to the success of the drive launched by the police led by SSP Harkamalpreet Singh Khakh, the organisers have also started launching signature campaigns.

Appreciating the concern shown by sportspersons and sports promoters towards spreading awareness about causes and consequences of drug abuse, SSP Harkamalpreet Singh Khakh said convergence of youths in sports arena in large numbers had gone a long way in frustrating those engaged in illicit trade of drug smuggling.

Fatehgarh Sahib MP Amar Singh Boparai, international shooter Sumit Mann, sarpanch Kulwant Singh Gajjanmajra were among approximately 400 signatories supporting the fight against drugs.

