Drop in wheat yield: Farmers seek Rs 6K per acre compensation

Fatehgarh Sahib, May 9
Members of the district unit of the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) handed over a letter of demands to Fatehgarh Sahib MLA Lakhveer Singh Rai to be forwarded to the Chief Minister highlighting their demands.
The farmers demanded due to the change in weather in the current wheat season, the yield has decreased, which has caused loss to the farmers and they should be given compensation of Rs 6,000 per acre. They said the poor condition of the crop had also affected the economic condition of the farmers so their loan installments should be put forwarded for six months and their interest should also be waived. The state government has asked to transplant paddy from June 18, which should be allowed from June 10. Electricity supply for agriculture should be provided for full eight hours and shortage of canal water should also be eliminated.
They said the farmers pending arrears of Rs 900 crore towards various sugar mills should be released. They demanded jobs to the families of farmers who died during agitation. Debt collection should not be forced so that the farmer can escape from suicide.
