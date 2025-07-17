Drug addict sets house on fire in Patiala village after family refuses money

A drug addict in Sanaur village in Patiala district, set his own house on fire late Wednesday night, creating panic among residents.

The accused, identified as Balbir, allegedly started the fire after a heated argument with his family, who refused to give him money.

According to eyewitnesses, Balbir, who has a known history of alleged drug abuse, had been a source of constant trouble for the neighbourhood.

Despite several warnings from locals and family members in the past, his behaviour allegedly remained erratic.

On Wednesday night, in a fit of rage, he reportedly locked himself inside the house and set it on fire.

Neighbours immediately alerted the fire department, which rushed to the spot and brought the blaze under control before it could spread to nearby houses.