DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / Patiala / Drug addict sets house on fire in Patiala village after family refuses money

Drug addict sets house on fire in Patiala village after family refuses money

Balbir, who has a known history of alleged drug abuse, had been a source of constant trouble for the neighbourhood
article_Author
Aman Sood
Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 11:47 AM Jul 17, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Tribune Photo: Rajesh Sachar
Advertisement

A drug addict in Sanaur village in Patiala district, set his own house on fire late Wednesday night, creating panic among residents.

Advertisement

Tribune Photo: Rajesh Sachar

The accused, identified as Balbir, allegedly started the fire after a heated argument with his family, who refused to give him money.

Tribune Photo: Rajesh Sachar

According to eyewitnesses, Balbir, who has a known history of alleged drug abuse, had been a source of constant trouble for the neighbourhood.

Advertisement

Tribune Photo: Rajesh Sachar

Despite several warnings from locals and family members in the past, his behaviour allegedly remained erratic.

On Wednesday night, in a fit of rage, he reportedly locked himself inside the house and set it on fire.

Advertisement

Neighbours immediately alerted the fire department, which rushed to the spot and brought the blaze under control before it could spread to nearby houses.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts