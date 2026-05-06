Drug census hits tech barriers in Patiala

Enumerators faced difficulties in commencing work for the drug and socio-economic census due software glitches and poor internet connectivity in Patiala on Tuesday.

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Additional Deputy Commissioner (Development) Damanjit Singh Mann, who is the nodal officer for the project, said the administration had initiated a soft launch and the exercise would gather momentum in the next a couple of days.

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He said over 1,200 volunteers — mostly government employees, including teachers — had enrolled to carry out the survey. “The government will pay Rs 250 per family to enumerators for conducting the exercise,” he added. Responding to queries, Mann said around 1,800 enumerators were required for smooth execution of the census across the district.

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“So far, 1,200 volunteers have come forward and have been given software training to fill the census forms,” he said. “More volunteers are joining, and we expect to mobilise around 600 additional enumerators to complete the work within the stipulated timeframe,” Damanjit Singh Mann added.