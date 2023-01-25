Drug peddler held with 19K banned pills

Fatehgarh Sahib, January 24
The district police have arrested a peddler identified as Sunny Kumar, who was allegedly involved in the supply of banned tablets. The police seized 19,590 intoxicating tablets of different brands from his possession.
SP (Investigation) Digvijay Kapil said CIA staff along with a police team led by Amloh DSP Jangjit Singh had put up a checkpost on Nasrali Road in Amloh town. During checking, the police seized intoxicating tablets from a vehicle.
He said the police took the occupant in custody. During the interrogation, the suspect admitted that he used to supply intoxicating tablets in rural areas. A case under NDPS Act has been registered.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court grants interim bail to Ashish Mishra for 8 weeks in Lakhimpur Kheri violence case
A Bench led by Justice Surya Kant -- which had on January 19...
AK Antony's son resigns from all Congress posts following uproar over tweet against BBC documentary
Says can’t be a ‘chamcha’ peddling destructive narratives
Gujarat court acquits 22 accused in post-Godhra riots case in which 17 people were killed
Because of 'lack of evidence', the court acquitted all the 2...