Drug peddler held with 19K banned pills

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, January 24

The district police have arrested a peddler identified as Sunny Kumar, who was allegedly involved in the supply of banned tablets. The police seized 19,590 intoxicating tablets of different brands from his possession.

SP (Investigation) Digvijay Kapil said CIA staff along with a police team led by Amloh DSP Jangjit Singh had put up a checkpost on Nasrali Road in Amloh town. During checking, the police seized intoxicating tablets from a vehicle.

He said the police took the occupant in custody. During the interrogation, the suspect admitted that he used to supply intoxicating tablets in rural areas. A case under NDPS Act has been registered.