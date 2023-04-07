Drug peddler nabbed with 1-kg opium

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, April 6

The Bassi Pathana police have arrested a person and seized 1 kg of opium from his possession.

Sub-Inspector Major Singh said the police had received a tip-off that a peddler was on his way to deliver opium.

A police team then laid a trap and nabbed the suspect, identified as Munarik, a resident of Jharkhand.