Drug peddler nabbed with 1-kg opium

Fatehgarh Sahib, April 6
The Bassi Pathana police have arrested a person and seized 1 kg of opium from his possession.
Sub-Inspector Major Singh said the police had received a tip-off that a peddler was on his way to deliver opium.
A police team then laid a trap and nabbed the suspect, identified as Munarik, a resident of Jharkhand.
