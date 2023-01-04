Drug smuggler held with 10K narcotic pills

Patiala, January 3
In a special campaign against drug traffickers, the CIA Wing of the district police seized 10,000 narcotic pills.
Patiala SSP Varun Sharma said the police has launched a special campaign against drug traffickers, under which Inspector Shaminder Singh, in-charge, Patiala CIA Staff, and his team arrested Parminder Kumar, alias Verma, a resident of New Bishan Nagar. “Our team recovered 10,000 intoxicant pills from his possession,” he said.
He said the suspect who works as a taxi driver has a criminal background and was arrested in a case under the NDPS Act in 2014.
