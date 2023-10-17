Dug-up road poses risk to commuters

Tribune News Service

Patiala, October 16

Numerous vehicles were found toppled on the roadsides excavated for the Water and Sanitation Department’s Canal Water Supply Project here today. The region saw a change in temperatures due to rainfall during the morning. That, coupled with excavation work on roads, led to jams in various parts of the city including the Leela Bhawan road, adjacent to the Municipal Corporation office, outside the city bus stand, and at the Fountain Chowk.

Residents pointed out that the available road width for plying vehicles had been reduced due to the ongoing work. “Rain during the morning led to an influx of more vehicles. The two made things worse for commuters who were left stranded in traffic jams,” said a resident.

The Water and Sanitation Department’s ongoing work on the Canal water supply project is set to be completed in June 2024. Of the 38km long distributor lines and 312 km mainline pipes to be installed in the city, the department has covered an area of over 125 km so far.

XEN Piyush Aggarwal from the Public Works Department said the water and sanitation department has handed over two roads—one outside the Deputy Commissioner’s office and the other outside the YPS (Yadavindra Public School), extending up to the Municipal Corporation office—to the Public Works Department. “The work of laying pipelines on the road has been completed by the department, and they have handed over the roads to us. We have begun restoring the roads now.”