Dug-up roads irk Patiala residents

Patiala, October 12

Residents of Phulkian enclave on the District Administrative Complex Road in the city are inconvenienced over dug-up roads for the Punjab Water Supply and Sewerage Board’s project of installation of pipelines as part of canal based water supply project. The department is supposed to install pipelines for the project across the city.

Residents of Phulkian Enclave today complained that the Administrative Complex Road was developed only six months ago. “They had only recently re-carpeted the road here. But it has now again been dug-up for installation of water supply pipelines within six months,” Prabhleen Singh, a resident of the area and administrative official at Punjabi University, Patiala said.

He said the Phulkian Enclave had entry and exit points on the District Administrative Complex Road alone. “As such, it has become a connectivity issue for residents of the area since the installation of pipelines started,” he added.

Another disgruntled resident added, “The state government should have a system for carrying out works. The government had spent huge amount public money on re-carpeting of the city’s roads. The previous government used that to advertise their achievements. But now, the same roads are being uprooted all because of lack of proper management of works. This is leading to loss of huge public funds and is also causing inconvenience to residents.”

Sanjay Jindal, SDO, Water and Sewerage Board said the department had started the work on the District Administrative Complex Road. “I will review the work tomorrow morning. We will ensure that compaction is done at points as soon as the pipeline is installed at different points to ensure easy commuting.”