Dug-up roads, tardy pace of work on laying pipelines miff Patiala residents

Tribune News Service

Ravneet Singh

Patiala, April 20

The roads dug up for the installation of pipes for 24x7 canal water supply project here are causing inconvenience to the city residents. The residents claim the ongoing work affects their daily commute in and around the city.

A resident near St Peter School in Ajit Nagar said, “I live in Ajit Nagar. You cannot imagine the dilapidated condition of the roads after the installation of pipes here.”

Similar complaints have been pouring in at the department since the work began on ground in August. The work on the project started after a delay of over one-and-a-half years and though the Water Supply and Sewerage Board has finished laying the pipes at most of the main roads of the city, less than 33 per cent of the total project work has been accomplished so far.

Officials said of the proposed 312-km (internal) and 35-km (external) pipeline project, supply lines have been installed on nearly 90 km.

A source said, “The work orders for the project had been issued in October 2020. But it was affected due to political interference. Government pressure delayed the work till August 2022.”

Officials at the Water Supply and Sewerage Board said they were carrying out the work at a fast pace. “We are covering a stretch of around 800 metres a day. Sometimes we cover a stretch of 1 km in a day. The construction of overhead water tanks is also going on,” an official said.

Water Supply and Sewerage Board XEN Jugal Kishore said, “We have completed the work of laying pipelines at various main roads, including the Secretariat road, Polo Ground, Municipal Corporation road and YPS road among others. We completed the work and issued a no-objection certificate to the Public Works Department for restoration work in March.”

He added, “Portions of the dug-up roads will have to remain in such a condition for some time as it will take nearly three months to complete the work. But we have already accelerated the work. We are expecting the completion of construction work of over six overhead tanks by December. We will complete 100 per cent of work by June next year.”