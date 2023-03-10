 Dumped next to Chhoti Nadi, waste set on fire, smoulders : The Tribune India

Dumped next to Chhoti Nadi, waste set on fire, smoulders

Dumped next to Chhoti Nadi, waste set on fire, smoulders

Garbage set on fire in the open at a dumping ground in Patiala on Thursday. Tribune photo: Rajesh Sachar



Tribune News Service

Patiala, March 9

Having failed to complete its bioremediation project even after a year of the initially decided timeline, the Municipal Corporation (MC) is now dumping the city’s freshly produced waste in the open, adjacent to Chhoti Nadi.

All the more, the waste which is supposed to be transported to material recovery facility (MRF) centres for segregation and processing, is now being burned in the open, violating the guidelines of the National Green Tribunal.

The MC had started the bioremediation project in August 2020 to clear the dumping site at Sanauri Adda. As per the estimates, the company that was allocated the project was supposed to clear about 175 lakh tonnes of waste from approximately 5 acres of land in a span of 16 months, by December 2021. The government had spent Rs 3.40 crore on the purchase of the machinery and utilised the remaining on the maintenance of the project. But more than a year after the initially decided timeline, the project has been extended multiple times and still stands incomplete.

Harinder Singh, an inspector at the Municipal Corporation, said the project had not come to completion yet.

Also, the corporation’s previous initiative to utilise its six MRFs for the collection and segregation of freshly produced garbage waste has also taken a hit. Rather than being segregated at these six centres, the city’s freshly produced waste is being dumped adjacent to Chhoti Nadi.

Commuters using the nearby road said trucks of garbage are brought to the site and emptied in the open. “The city produces over 130 tonnes of waste every day, which is then dumped in the open, adjacent to Chhoti Nadi. The MC has failed to manage the city’s waste despite spending huge funds on the process,” a resident said.

An insider said the MC’s MRF centres did not have enough capacity for the segregation process. The official said, “It is not known who burned the dump.”

Corporation Commissioner Aaditya Uppal said he had instructed the area inspector to check and report about the open burning of waste. “We will act against those responsible for it,” he said.

Huge funds spent on project

The city produces over 130 tonnes of waste every day, which is then dumped in the open, adjacent to Chhoti Nadi. The MC has failed to manage the city’s waste despite spending huge funds on the process. — A city resident

