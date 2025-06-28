DT
Home / Patiala / 'Easy Registry' to be launched soon in Patiala district

‘Easy Registry’ to be launched soon in Patiala district

Citizens will be able to request document preparation assistance at their doorstep
Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 03:16 AM Jun 28, 2025 IST
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr Preeti Yadav conducted a surprise inspection of the Sub-Registrar Office here to review the preparations for implementing the upcoming Easy Registry system. The system will soon be launched in Patiala district. Necessary changes are being made at the Sub-Registrar Office to facilitate the launch. The service would be made available to the public shortly.

The DC said once implemented, the new system would ensure that all information related to property registration was delivered directly to citizens via mobile, making the process faster, more transparent and user-friendly.

“To further ease the process, citizens will be able to request document preparation assistance at their doorstep through helpline number 1076. This will be especially helpful for residents in the remote areas, senior citizens, working professionals and individuals unable to visit the office in person,” she said.

The DC explained that under this system, all essential updates—including document submission, approval, payment and appointment scheduling — would be communicated through WhatsApp, keeping applicants informed throughout the process.

She said, “Documents will undergo pre-verification within 48 hours, and registrations will be completed at a pre-scheduled time, eliminating long waits and saving valuable time. In case any corrections are needed in documents, applicants will be informed in advance to avoid last-minute issues on the day of registration.”

