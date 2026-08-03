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Home / Patiala / ECI approves 75 new polling stations in Patiala district

ECI approves 75 new polling stations in Patiala district

The rationalisation carried out in line with the ECI guidelines

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Kulwinder Sandhu
Patiala, Updated At : 05:56 AM Aug 03, 2026 IST
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The Election Commission of India has approved the rationalisation of polling stations in Patiala district, increasing the total number from 1,786 to 1,861 with the addition of 75 new polling stations.

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The District Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner Dr Himanshu Aggarwal said the rationalisation was carried out in line with ECI guidelines, which require the creation of an additional polling station wherever the number of electors at a polling station exceeds 1,200 to ensure smooth and convenient voting.

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He said the district administration submitted proposals for additional polling stations after a detailed assessment. The Assembly constituency-wise increase includes: Nabha (226 to 235, +9), Patiala Rural (258 to 266, +8), Rajpura (201 to 207, +6), Ghanaur (210 to 221, +11), Sanour (272 to 294, +22), Patiala (182 to 184, +2), Samana (232 to 236, +4) and Shutrana (205 to 218, +13).

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Dr Aggarwal said the approval would improve accessibility and convenience for voters across the district. He added that all recognised political parties are being informed in writing about the approved rationalisation of polling stations.

The Deputy Commissioner said the Election Commission has directed the district election officials to complete all remaining formalities as prescribed in Chapter II of the Handbook for Returning Officers, 2023. He also said that assured minimum facilities (AMF), including electricity, drinking water, ramps, toilets and furniture, have been ensured at all 1,861 polling stations in the district.

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