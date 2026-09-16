ED continues raids at 'fake' call centres in Patiala and Mohali

Enforcement Directorate teams continued their raid today at DM Web Solutions in Urban Estate, Patiala. The ED raid is part of its operation against illegal call centres and cyber fraud units.

Sources say the ED got a lead on some huge money transactions involving the firms and conducted raids in Mohali and Patiala.

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They say that the teams entered the premises on late Tuesday evening and central security agencies were put on guard while the local police provided outer security ring to the raiding teams.

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The raids have sparked rumours among some opposition leaders in Punjab, who allege the involvement of some senior officers in this. However, there is no official confirmation about it.

The ED teams swooped in on two premises in Mohali and Patiala while probing fake call centres. Senior officials confirmed that in Patiala, two showrooms in Urban Estate Phase-2 were sealed and ED teams were on the spot. “The two call centres were being run from past some time and the role of certain well-connected people is also under probe,” said a senior officer.

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Earlier last month, Enforcement Directorate (ED) teams had raided the residence of a businessman in Ropar district in connection with an alleged Rs 100 crore cyber fraud case involving a call centre that allegedly duped foreign citizens.