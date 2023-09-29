Edu tour for students held

Tribune News Service

Patiala, September 28

A one-day educational tour was conducted for the students of the Department of Fine Arts and the Department of Folk Art and Culture at the Government Archaeological Museum, Sanghol, and the Government Art and Museum, Chandigarh. In this tour, 50 students from both departments participated under the guidance of the Head of the Department of Fine Arts, Dr Manveer Kaur, and the Head of the Folk Art and Culture Department, Prof Sandeep Chahal. During the tour, students admired a diverse range of contemporary and traditional artefacts.