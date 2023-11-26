Edu trip for college students

Tribune News Service

Patiala, November 25

MM Modi College organised an educational excursion to Kasauli and Chokhi Dhani. A group of 88 students joined the trip under the supervision of Dean Neena Sareen. The students surveyed the impact of COVID-19 on the tourist footfall at Kasauli which indicated that the inappropriate marketing strategy and the lack of coordination in promoting the destination have led to a decrease in tourism.

#Kasauli