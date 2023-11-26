Edu trip for college students

Patiala, November 25
MM Modi College organised an educational excursion to Kasauli and Chokhi Dhani. A group of 88 students joined the trip under the supervision of Dean Neena Sareen. The students surveyed the impact of COVID-19 on the tourist footfall at Kasauli which indicated that the inappropriate marketing strategy and the lack of coordination in promoting the destination have led to a decrease in tourism.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Hamas releases 13 Israeli, 4 Thai captives after hours-long delay over Gaza aid dispute
Egypt, Qatar help defuse aid dispute that threatened deal
Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Plasma cutter flown in to remove auger blades from rubble
Part of drill machine also sent atop the hill, above the tun...
At 385, Delhi’s air quality remains in ‘very poor’ category
National Capital has recorded 10 severe air quality days thi...
Trafficked from Assam, two girls rescued from Haryana's Bhiwani
Were bought by overaged men | 3 accused at large