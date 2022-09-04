Education, health state govt priorities, says Education Minister

Tribune News Service

Patiala, September 3

Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains today reviewed the “Inspire Meet” at government schools here, which was held to showcase parents the performance of government schools. The Education Minister reached out to students, parents and teachers at Government Multipurpose Senior Secondary Smart Co-Ed School, Passi Road, and Government Senior Secondary Smart School, Model Town, and encouraged them to put forth their ideas for accelerating the pace of quality education in Punjab.

Bains claimed that Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s dream of refinement of 19,000 schools in the state had started bearing fruit. “Education and health are the main priorities of the Punjab Government. To begin with, in the Education sector, the state government will make its dream of 100 eminence schools a reality in the state by next April,” he said.

Bains said their government would pay special attention to the Education Department so that Punjab became a future-ready state. “Even nearly half a million teachers in the state are having high hopes for the government. I promise to show full faith in students and promise to resolve every possible matter related to the Education Department,” he said. He gave a hint that the present government would unveil incredible news to teachers on the occasion of Teacher’s Day. Amarjit Singh, DEO (Elementary); former principal Tota Singh, in-charge of GSSSS Multipurpose Sukhjinder Kaur and Principal Balbir Singh Jaura were also present on the occasion.