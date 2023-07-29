Education official suspended

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib: The Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Education, suspended District Education Officer (Elementary) Sushil Kumar due to negligence in duty. Sources said the DEO had failed to attend a videoconference conducted by the ACS. Sushil Kumar said he could not attend the meeting due to a casualty in his family. OC

People urged to Conserve nature

Mohali: An awareness programme was held at Chhatbir Zoo to mark World Nature Conservation Day on Friday. Medicinal plants were distributed among visitors. TNS

Relief sought for flood-hit

Fatehgarh Sahib: The District Congress Committee, led by its president Gurpreet Singh GP, submitted a memorandum to the DC, seeking relief to flood victims. GP sought Rs 50,000 per acre relief for deluge-hit farmers, Rs 5 lakh each for those whose houses were damaged and Rs 10 lakh each to the next of kin of those died in floods.

