Eight peddlers arrested, Rs 42,000 seized

The Fatehgarh Sahib police arrested seven drug peddlers, including a woman, during naka operations at multiple locations, seizing 3,300 intoxicant pills, 21 gm narcotics and Rs 42,000 cash.

SP Rakesh Yadav, addressing the media, stated that as per SSP Shubham Aggarwal’s directions, nakas have been set up across the district to curb drug trafficking.

Last evening, at a naka near Randhawa village, the police signalled two bikes with four riders to stop for checking. Attempting to flee, they lost control and both bikes collided. The four suspects were apprehended and a search led to the recovery of 1,800 intoxicant pills and Rs 30,000 drug money. They were identified as: Harman Singh (Jhampur), Gagandeep Singh (Dhirpur), Deepinder Singh (Manupur) and Piyush Sharma (Sirhind).

In a separate incident, the Sirhind police intercepted a car at Khanpur village, finding 21 gm narcotics inside.

Meanwhile, the Khamano police, at a naka near Faraur village, arrested Jasbir Singh (Faraur) with 1,500 intoxicant pills and Rs 12,000 drug money.