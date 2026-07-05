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Home / Patiala / Elderly woman shows courage, foils snatching bid near Nabha's Moti Bagh Colony

Elderly woman shows courage, foils snatching bid near Nabha's Moti Bagh Colony

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Mohit Khanna
Patiala, Updated At : 05:33 AM Jul 05, 2026 IST
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An elderly woman thwarted a snatching bid near Moti Bagh Colony in Nabha on Friday afternoon. The woman bravely resisted the alleged drug-addicted snatchers. Although she was injured when one of the assailants threw her to the ground and beat her, she refused to let go of her bag containing Rs 20,000 in cash.

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The victim, identified as 63-year-old Vimla Rani, had withdrawn the money from a bank in the Old High Court Bazaar and was returning home in an e-rickshaw. As she got down near Street No. 3 and began walking home, a youth tried to snatch her bag. Rani resisted fiercely. During the struggle, she fell, and the snatcher kicked her in the stomach to take away the bag from her hands.

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Hearing her cries, locals rushed out. While one accomplice fled on a motorcycle, residents chased and caught the attacker, tied him to a pole, and informed the police.

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According to witnesses, a syringe was recovered from the accused, who allegedly admitted to buying drugs from a shop near Rohati Bridge. Locals recorded a video of the incident and handed the accused over to the police upon their arrival.

Meanwhile, Rani sustained injuries to her head and arm and was taken to a hospital for treatment. SHO Gurvinder Singh confirmed that one accused was in custody while the search for the second continues. He noted, however, that no syringe was officially recovered from the accused.

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