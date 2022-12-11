Elderly woman undergoes rare surgery at govt hospital

Tribune News Service

Patiala, December 10

After suffering for over a decade due to severe reoccurring pain in her left hand, a woman from a Patiala village was finally relieved of the pain following a successful surgery by a team of doctors from Government Mata Kaushalya Hospital, Patiala.

Raushni Devi (61), a resident of Badshahpur, had severe pain in her left hand for the past over 10 years. The pain was unbearable in the left middle finger. It was diagnosed to be ‘glomus tumor’ by orthopaedic doctors at the hospital.

A team comprising Dr Sanjeev Kumar, Dr Dilmohan Singh, Dr Nirmal, Dr Gagan and nursing staffer Parwinder operated upon the patient successfully.

“The patient was relieved of severe pain after the surgery. Such kind of tumor surgery was performed for the first time at Mata Kaushalya Hospital,” said Dr Sanjeev Kumar.

The surgery was conducted free of cost under the Ayushman Scheme.