Employees press for old pension scheme

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, November 15

As part of the ongoing pen-down strike, the employees protested in front of the District Treasury office today. They demanded the implementation of the old pension scheme and raised slogans against the state government.

The district president of the union, Lakhbir Singh, said that even though the state government issued a notification to implement the old pension scheme, it has yet to be implemented, which is the cause of resentment among the employees.

He said that before coming to power, CM Bhagwant Mann promised that the old pension scheme would be implemented as soon as AAP came to power, but still, the NPS of the employees is being deducted and the GPF account has not been opened. Besides this, DA instalments remain pending and neither has the report of the Pay Commission been corrected or implemented.

He added that the representatives of the union held meetings with the ministers, during which they were assured that their demand would be fulfilled soon, but so far it has not been fulfilled. He further said that their protest will continue until the government meets their demands.

#Fatehgarh Sahib