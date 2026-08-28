Employees protest: Barricades broken outside Punjab health minister’s house

The employees, protesting over their long-pending demands, marched towards residence of Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh. Tension prevailed when the police erected barricades to stop them. The protesters broke the barricades and reached near the minister’s residence, where they raised slogans and staged a protest.

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Later, when MLA Ajit Pal Singh Kohli reached his residence, he interacted with the protesters and assured them that he would make efforts to take up their demands with the state government.

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Following the assurance, they marched towards the PSPCL head office, where another protest rally was held.