Employees protest for regular jobs

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, September 5

Employees under the banner of Punjab Subordinate Services Federation today held a protest in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s office in support of their demands, mainly regularisation of the services of temporary, contract and outsourced workers. They submitted a memorandum to the ADC(G) to be forwarded to the Chief Minister.

Protesters said they had been working as temporary and on contract for a long time on a very nominal salary. Their services had not been regularised as promised by AAP. They said a large number of posts were lying vacant in almost all departments but the government was not filling these through regular recruitment.

They said besides, the Punjab Government had promised to restore the old pension scheme, but no notification had been issued so far. They demanded that regularisation of the services of all temporary workers, new recruitment and implementation of the old pension scheme. Issues being faced by the pensioners should also be resolved immediately, they added.

