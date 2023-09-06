Encroachers thrive as Patiala MC turns a blind eye

Tribune News Service

Patiala, September 5

There is no let-up in encroachments on public places at the YPS market, Bhupindra Road and near Sheran Wala Gate in the city.

Residents have complained to the Municipal Corporation (MC) repeatedly, but to no avail. They pointed out that encroachments on roads and roadsides are regular and daily affair.

“Such violations are common near Sheran Wala Gate, YPS market, Bhupindra Road, outside the Thapar Institute of Engineering, outside hotels near Omaxe Mall and at numerous places in the city, but MC officials have been ignoring these for long,” a resident said.

Another resident alleged, “At times MC officials direct the encroachers not to refrain from occupying public space, but fail to issue hefty challans and collect fine.”

A city resident said he had complained about it to the MC Commissioner. “We requested the MC chief to act against encroachment at the YPS market, which is already facing traffic congestion. Permanent structures have been put up by shopkeepers at the site. The shopkeepers have even let out footpaths,” he added.

Importantly, the district administration had adopted the state government’s right to walk policy four months ago, in May. “The policy was adopted and a few areas were earmarked for cycling and walking purposes, but the administration and the corporation have failed to clear the footpaths of encroachments in the four months,” said a resident.