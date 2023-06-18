Encroachments in tractor market give commuters a tough time

Tribune News Service

Patiala, June 17

Encroachments in the city’s tractor market adjacent to the Sadar police station on the Rajpura road here have created numerous problems for residents and commuters.

Shop owners, who deal in repair of vehicles and other similar works, have encroached on the tractor market. Commuters and visitors at the market said, “Shop owners have encroached government land. They park their vehicles on road. Marginal space is left for other vehicles to pass by.”

The residents and workers at the market have already raised the issue with the Improvement trust. They said, “We have written to the Improvement Trust office numerous times. In fact, the trust had sought help from the Municipal Corporation to remove encroachments from the market last year but the latter failed to do anything in this regard.”

A regular visitor to the tractor market said, “Encroachments, dumping of used vehicle parts and tyres leads to accumulation of rainwater that becomes a breeding ground for mosquitoes. Last year, 25 cases of dengue were reported from the area. This year the dengue menace could affect residents soon.”

Commuters said there was no provision for drainage of stagnant rainwater from the area. They said the people had dumped debris in the area, which resulted in stagnation of rainwater.

Municipal Corporation Commissioner Aaditya Uppal, who is also the acting Deputy Commissioner, said civic body would soon remove temporary encroachments from the area. He said, “The MC will appoint a team to take action against encroachments.”