Encroachments on 107.5 acres removed in Patiala district

Patiala, May 6
The state government has freed 107.5 acres of government land from encroachers in the last five days in the district. Officials in the district administration said the Rural Development and Panchayat Department took into its possession 43 acre of land on Friday alone.
This is four days after the Rural Development and Panchayat Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal paid a visit to the city and also visited Rajpura and a village on the Bhadson road to take over charge of 57 acre government land. It later freed another 7.5 acre land at Charason village in Sanaur on Thursday.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Path of diplomacy, dialogue should be the only viable option: India on Ukraine conflict
Counsellor in India's Permanent Mission to the UN Pratik Mat...
Former telecom minister Sukh Ram admitted to AIIMS after Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur calls on him
On the request of his family, the CM provides a government h...