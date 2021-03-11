Encroachments on 107.5 acres removed in Patiala district

Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 6

The state government has freed 107.5 acres of government land from encroachers in the last five days in the district. Officials in the district administration said the Rural Development and Panchayat Department took into its possession 43 acre of land on Friday alone.

This is four days after the Rural Development and Panchayat Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal paid a visit to the city and also visited Rajpura and a village on the Bhadson road to take over charge of 57 acre government land. It later freed another 7.5 acre land at Charason village in Sanaur on Thursday.