Encroachments rampant in Chhotti Baradari area

Tribune News Service

Patiala, September 4

The Municipal Corporation has shut its eyes to temporary and permanent encroachments on public land and roadside in the city. Sources said these encroachments were a result of collusion among encroachers, MC officials and local leaders.

Encroachments often lead to traffic chaos in Chhotti Baradari where tea vendors have established tents to run business. The temporary encroachments block parking space in the area.

Local residents said, “MC officials are completely oblivious to such violations in the area despite the fact that these cause traffic chaos throughout the day. In fact, the corporation had earlier removed the footpaths to make way for parking of vehicles. But the vendors have encroached on this public land with impunity to run businesses.”

The residents said earlier, the MC had carried out the construction of a public toilet at the site. “The public toilet had to be removed after a long time, as it was another form of encroachment on footpath and road. Now, it seems it is allowing temporary encroachments as it has failed to implement its street vendor-rehabilitation project for years,” they said.

Officials of the Municipal Corporation said they would direct a team to visit the area and get the encroachments removed.