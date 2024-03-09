Encroachments removed

Tribune News Service

Patiala, March 8

Forest Department removed encroachments from the forest area near the northern bypass here today. A team of the department, under the supervision of the Forest Range Officer Swaran Singh, removed the encroachments with the help of a JCB machine.

The officer said the drive against encroachments would continue and legal action would also be initiated against encroachers.

