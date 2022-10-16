Encroachments removed after min’s visit to hospital

Patiala, October 15
The Government Rajindra Hospital authorities today removed encroachments on the hospital premises. Health Minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra paid a surprise visit to the hospital in the morning and noticed encroachments prompting the action.
The minister visited a few eatery kiosks in front of the OPD Block. Soon after he (minister) left the hospital, the authorities started acting on the observations of the minister and called a JCB machine to demolish the encroachments.
The authorities said a block that was declared unsafe by the Public Works Department was used by various food outlets. The eateries were reportedly given permission by the Indian Red Cross Society. However, the hospital authorities said these were illegal and even hygiene standards were not maintained there.
One of the eatery shop owners was reportedly an employee of the hospital.
Harjinder Singh, Director Principal, Government Medical College and Rajindra Hospital, HS Rekhi, Medical Superintendent of the hospital, and Vinod Dangwal, Deputy Medical Superintendent were present during the anti-encroachment drive.
Notably, several dhabas are operating illegally on and around the hospital premises for years.
The director-principal said all encroachments would be removed in the coming days.
