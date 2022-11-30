Encroachments removed from green belts outside 150 houses in Patiala

Tribune News Service

Patiala, November 29

Encroachments on green belt and public land outside houses in the Urban Estate, Phase II, were removed in the presence of Patiala Development Authority (PDA) officials today.

While residents said the office should have given them time to remove the encroachments on their own, an official said the residents had been issued a number of notices prior to the action.

A PDA official said, “Residents had carried out constructions on green belts outside their houses and violated the laws. They had been served a number of notices in the past and were informed about the impending action in advance. Moreover, teams from the office also made announcements in the area to warn the residents of action.”

Manjeet Singh Cheema, Additional Chief Administrator (ACA), PDA said, “The team demolished the illegal encroachments on green belts outside 150 houses.”

The ACA said permanent encroachments were restricting the traffic flow in the area. “They were leading to traffic jams, whcih prompted us to take action,” he said.